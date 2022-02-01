Police investigate death of woman left at a Nashville hospital with blunt force injuries

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a La Vergne woman, who was left at a Nashville hospital with blunt force injuries on Jan. 24.

Unidentified people brought 36-year-old Jennifer Pogue to Southern Hills Medical Center early Monday, where she was placed on life support. The individuals left shortly after dropping her off, according to police.

Pogue died F.

Nashville detectives say Pogue's injuries were caused in Nashville before she was taken to the hospital.

Police said Monday that they believe Pogue was assaulted inside a home on Terragon Trail early in the morning on Jan. 23 and have identified a suspect. The medical examiner's report on Pogue's cause of death is still pending.

Anyone with information on Pogue's death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Reach reporter Cassandra Stephenson at ckstephenson@tennessean.com or at (731) 694-7261. Follow Cassandra on Twitter at @CStephenson731.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police investigate death of woman left at Nashville hospital