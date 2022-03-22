Police investigate the death of woman in Providence home

PROVIDENCE — Investigators are treating the death of a woman whose body was found in an Elmwood home as suspicious as they await information from the medical examiner, the police said Tuesday.

Providence police began their investigation when they went to 42 Parkis Ave. at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Providence police Maj. David Lapatin.

Lapatin said he would have no further comment on the case until hears from the examiner.

