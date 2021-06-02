Police investigate death of woman in New Vineyard

Jun. 2—NEW VINEYARD — State police and Franklin County deputies are investigating the death of a woman found Tuesday morning on the shore of a pond at the end of Miller Road, state police said Tuesday evening.

According to a news release from the state police Major Crimes Unit-South, Franklin County investigators received a medical complaint at 10:49 a.m. from a man reporting that his vehicle was submerged in a pond and requesting medical assistance for himself and his wife.

Emergency responders initially had difficulty trying to locate the couple.

Miller Road, which is off Route 234, is in the north end of town near the Somerset County line.

When police arrived, they found the body of a woman lying on the shore. She was determined to be deceased by first responders, according to the release. The man was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Their identities have not been released.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and the Major Crimes Unit-South were still on the scene Tuesday evening and were expected to continue the investigation in the coming days, the release said.

"Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team and Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit are processing the scene at this time. The Maine State Police Dive Team and troopers from Troop C are also assisting with the investigation," the release said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to conduct a post-mortem examination on the woman's body in the coming days, the release said.

Besides the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the Farmington Police Department, Farmington Fire Department, New Vineyard Fire Department and NorthStar Ambulance Service were also assisting, according to the release.