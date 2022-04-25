North Carolina mom, boyfriend charged in deaths of 1-year-old girl, baby brother

A North Carolina mother and her boyfriend have been charged with involuntary manslaughter after her two young children died Saturday.

Rocky Mount Police said they were called after 9 a.m. Saturday to Drew Street in the city for a report of two unresponsive children.

Police said a 1-year-old girl and her 3-month-old baby brother were found unresponsive Saturday morning.

Police and paramedics arrived and took the siblings to UNC Nash Healthcare, where they were pronounced dead.

Later Saturday, police arrested the mother and her boyfriend, both 21. They were each charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse.

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances of their death.

Police said their investigation continues and that further charges are possible once the medical examiner’s office completes its report.

