Police investigate deaths of 3 men found near a northwest side school Monday morning

Police are investigating the death of three men who were found inside a car parked outside a school on the northwest side of Indianapolis Monday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The car was parked at Jonathan Jennings School 109, located at 6150 Gateway Dr. The men had no obvious signs of trauma. A fourth man was taken to a hospital and appeared to be intoxicated, authorities said.

Investigators have not yet said how the men died. Buses to the elementary school were rerouted to avoid the scene and students at the school are safe, according to a statement from Indianapolis Public Schools.

