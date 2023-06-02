BATTLE CREEK — Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman discovered Thursday on the northeast side of the city.

At about 2:45 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of "unknown trouble" in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue, according to a release. When officers arrived, they made contact with the residents of a home in the area who said the man and woman were found dead inside.

No further information was immediately available Thursday.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Police investigate deaths of man, woman on North Wabash Avenue