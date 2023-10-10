UPDATE: Police investigate deaths near New Philadelphia; mothers of missing teens post messages mourning sons

Oct. 10—NEW PHILADELPHIA — Authorities are investigating the death of two males found in the woods near here Tuesday morning, while the mothers of two teenagers who were reported missing from the borough in recent days have posted messages mourning their sons.

Schuylkill County Coroner Dr. David J. Moylan III said that virtual autopsies were to be conducted Tuesday and, later, forensic autopsies.

"This is potentially a capital case," he said, suggesting homicide.

The bodies were found along Ferndale Road about 1 mile east of Route 209, state police said. The two roads intersect in New Philadelphia.

The discovery was made around 3:25 a.m. and the two were pronounced dead at 6 a.m. by the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office, police said.

Moylan said deputy coroners Albert T. Barnes and Brad Wood pronounced the two dead.

Police did not say if the deceased were connected to the two missing teens.

Police had issued news releases reporting that Angelito Xavier Caraballo, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday, and that Hunter Mock, no age given, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

A woman who identifies herself as Kate on Facebook posted a message around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday that included the same photo police had released of Mock.

"My son will rest easy now. Mama will get you justice son. I promise," the post read.

Tanya Evans had posted Monday that her son, Angelito Caraballo, was missing along with his friend Hunter Mock, who she said was 18. A post at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday suggested he was dead.

"I love you so much my sweet angel you are my forever angel now buddy," it read.

It also said that he was the protector to his siblings and "now you are their angel."

Police did not specify where on Ferndale Road the bodies were discovered. The road, which spans a mountainous, wooded area east of the borough, was unobstructed as of Tuesday afternoon.

A man who lives near Ferndale Road and Route 209 said he was shocked when he heard about the news of the bodies.

"I've never really heard of killings here in New Philadelphia at all," said Drayven, who moved to the borough in January and didn't want to give his last name.

Another resident said he had seen several police officers Tuesday morning near the railroad track along Ferndale Road.

While police had not released further details on the victims as of Tuesday evening, residents said they believe the deceased were the males who had gone missing earlier this week.

The incident is under investigation by the Troop L major case team. David Boehm, public information officer for Reading-based Troop L, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.