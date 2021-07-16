Three people found dead inside Kansas City home Thursday night; police investigate

The deaths of three people found Thursday night inside a Kansas City home are being investigated as homicides, a police spokeswoman said.

A concerned family member who had not heard from relatives living in a home in the 3200 block of Woodland Avenue had called police just after 9 p.m. and asked to police to check the house, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers made their way into the home and found the three victims, Drake said. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims’ injuries were unknown, but police are investigating the deaths as homicides.

Anyone with information about their deaths are asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case, Drake said.