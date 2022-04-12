UPDATE: Police investigate deaths of two adults in Redding home

Redding police blocked off De Moll Drive off Churn Creek Road on Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022, as they conduct an investigation.

Police are investigating the deaths of two adults who were found inside a Redding home on Tuesday morning.

Police went to the 900 block of De Moll Drive off Churn Creek Road after a teenager inside the home called 911 to say two gunshots were fired inside the residence, Redding police Lt. Levi Solada said.

Solada declined to give more details, saying more information could be released later Tuesday.

"Detectives are working the crime scene and trying to piece together what happened," Solada said.

Police closed De Moll Drive in south Redding and shut down one lane of southbound Creek Road during the investigation.

The police Crime Scene Investigation truck was parked at the entrance of De Moll Drive as crime tape blocked neighbors from returning to their homes.

