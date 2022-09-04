Police investigate discovery of dead body

Sep. 4—PLATTSBURGH — State Police say the body found on Route 9, north of the City of Plattsburgh Sunday morning is that of a 32-year-old man from the Champlain area.

A name was not released.

Police said they were called to a field near the Dunkin Donuts site just north of Cumberland Corners where the body was found around 8:40 a.m.

Police said they believe that there was no evidence of foul play involved in this incident, and there is no danger to the public.

The State Police were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff's Department, and Clinton County Coroner.

This incident is still an active investigation.

