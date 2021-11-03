Police investigate Dollar General robbery

Nov. 3—Police are looking for a suspect following an apparent armed robbery Tuesday evening in the West End.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. at the Dollar General store, 340 Sheridan St., when a man stepped up to the register and pulled a gun, a Johnstown police spokesman said.

"The teller complied, and the suspect left the store and ran up Laurel Avenue toward Strayer Street," the spokesman said.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s to early 30s. He was dressed in black and wearing a black baseball cap with a white brim.

"There were some customers in the store," the spokesman said. "It was a scary situation."

Johnstown police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 814-539-0889.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @Photo- Griffer57.