Police investigate double homicide in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA — On Friday, July 21, at approximately 5:06 p.m., officers from the Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) were dispatched for a call of shots fired in a parking lot on the corner of Berkmar Drive and Seminole Trail, according to a press release. Officers responded to the scene three minutes after dispatch.

One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and another victim was transported to UVA Health in critical condition where they succumbed to their injuries. The victims are 27-year-old Carlos Atilio Portillo Requeno and 22-year-old Gerardo Antonio Chicas-Torres, both of Albemarle County.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers detained Charles Munoz De Jesus, 22 years old of Albemarle County, for suspicion of the crime.

ACPD has now charged De Jesus of:

Two counts of second degree murder (§ 18.2-32.)

Two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony (§ 18.2-53.1.)

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

More: Staunton Fire Marshal's Office discloses cause of deadly fire

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Double homicide in Albemarle County