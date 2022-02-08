Police investigate double homicide at east Phoenix apartment

The side of a Phoenix police vehicle.

Phoenix police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday afternoon at an apartment complex near Roosevelt and 32nd streets.

Officers were called to the complex around 5 p.m. and found two men with "obvious signs of trauma" inside an apartment, police said. Both died on the scene.

Detectives were determining what caused the incident as of Tuesday morning. The victims' identifications had not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police investigate double homicide at apartment in east Phoenix