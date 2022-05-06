Police investigate double homicide after male and female found near KC railroad property

Two people found with traumatic injuries were declared dead near a railroad property in Kansas City, police said Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., officers responded to 2nd and Lydia Avenue on a report of a dead body, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police found a male and a female with apparent trauma in a wooded area off of railroad property, Drake said.

Emergency medical crews declared both of the victims dead. Police are investigating the incident as a double homicide, Drake said, but the circumstances are still being investigated.

The victims’ deaths were the 54th and 55th homicides in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year — which became the second deadliest year on record — the city had recorded 55 homicides.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.