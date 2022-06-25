Wichita Falls Police responded Saturday morning to a shooting in the 200 block of Cartwright Road on the city's northwest side

Wichita Falls police are investigating a double murder in the 200 block of Cartwright Road on the city's northwest side. The incident was reported to police about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Homicide detective Brian Sheehan said the victims are a man and a woman who suffered traumatic head wounds. He did not identify them.

He said a possible suspect in the case was found in a pickup truck nearby and was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds that appeared to be self inflicted.

This was the second shooting in the 200 block of Cartwright Road recently. A man was shot in the chest on June 13 as he and his wife watched television in their mobile home. The man was not seriously wounded. It was not immediately known if the two incidents were related.

This is a developing story. Stay with the Times Record News for more details.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Police investigate double murder in northwest Wichita Falls