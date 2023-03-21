Police investigate drive-by shooting that injured man in southeast Wichita

Wichita police are investigating after a drive-by shooting that hospitalized a man early Tuesday morning in southeast Wichita.

The shooting was reported around 3:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of E. Roseberry near the intersection of Pawnee and George Washington Boulevard, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

Officers responded to a shots fired call and and found a 19-year-old Wichita man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

The man had surgery and is in stable condition, Rebolledo said.

Detectives learned the man was walking in the neighborhood of Roseberry when a vehicle drove by and shot at him, Rebolledo added.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.