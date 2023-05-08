Police investigate drive-by shooting that injured 6-year-old child in west Wichita

Wichita police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a child Sunday in west Wichita.

Officers were working at a disturbance/weapon call in the 100 block of S. Mt. Carmel just after 9 p.m. when they heard around 6-10 gunshots nearby, WPD Lt. Steven Thornton said during a Monday media briefing.

They responded to a drive-by shooting at a home and found a 6-year-old child who had been injured by shrapnel from bullets. She was not directly struck, but shrapnel hit her nose, Thornton said.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Another person at the home had suffered a medical issue that was not related to the shooting, Thornton said.

Police have a person of interest and say the shooting is not gang related. They said it is not a random incident.

“Those involved knew each other,” Thornton said.

“It’s an ongoing investigation so I can’t go into great detail with it,” Thornton said.