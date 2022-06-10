Police investigate after elderly man robbed at Merced hotel

Police are investigating after receiving a report of a robbery at a Merced hotel.

The robbery reportedly occurred around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, at the Travelodge in the 1200 block of Yosemite Parkway, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster. The victim, an elderly disabled man, said two people believed to be adult males barged into his room and pointed a gun at him.

Police said the men stole the victim’s briefcase, which contained his wallet with money and credit cards. The victim was not injured in the incident and no other robberies were reported at the hotel.

“The detectives are working on getting some surveillance video from the hotel,” said Foster.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Detective-Sgt. Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.