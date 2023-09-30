Police investigate exchange of gunfire at River North gas station during robbery

CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man was robbed while fueling up his car at a gas station in River North Saturday morning.

Chicago police responded to 700 block of North Wells Street at about 10:14 a.m. for an armed robbery turned shooting.

An offender got out of a gray vehicle and opened up the victim's car to take things from within.

Police say the victim confronted the offender and there was an exchange of gunfire. No one was struck, and the offenders fled eastbound from the gas station.

No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.