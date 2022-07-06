Police investigate fake bomb threat at SCC

Jul. 6—NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato police are investigating a reported fake bomb threat Tuesday at South Central College.

The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. when a caller claimed a device was placed in an area on campus and the area had been evacuated, according to a release from the police department.

Officers reportedly arrived on scene and informed staff before a search turned up no device and no evacuations from the area as claimed. The area where the device was supposedly located wasn't in use at the time.

Surveillance footage showed no suspicious activity on campus, according to the release. The phone number used by the caller was traced back to a "text now service" from out of state, leading investigators to believe it was a fake call.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Free Press