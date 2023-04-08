Police investigate fatal Battle Creek shooting

St. Paul police are investigating the Saturday morning shooting death of a woman in the Battle Creek neighborhood who they believe was the victim in a domestic violence incident.

Police Sgt. Mike Ernster gave the following details about the shooting in a news release:

About 11:15 a.m. Saturday, a 911 caller reported a shooting in the 2200 block of Hillsdale Avenue. Arriving officers found a woman who had been shot. The victim was declared dead at the scene by St. Paul Fire Department medics.

Based on the early investigation, detectives believe the woman was killed in a domestic violence incident.

Police ask anyone with information about this death to call 651-266-5650.

The cause of death and the victim’s name will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police ask that anyone who is a victim of domestic violence, or has a loved one who is a victim, reach out for help. All St. Paul and Ramsey County services in relation to domestic abuse are free. In addition, there are other programs across the state to help victims.

The St. Paul and Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (SPIP) crisis line can be reached at 651-645-2824. The statewide domestic abuse crisis line is 866-223-1111.

Saturday’s death marks the tenth homicide this year in the city.

Related Articles