Police investigate fatal fall of mother, son at ballpark

Reuters

Emotional vigils were held on Friday for a teacher who was found murdered in a London park last week, highlighting again public anger over violence against women, while police said a suspect had been released under investigation. Sabina Nessa, 28, left her home in south London on the evening of Sept. 17 to make the short walk through a local park to a bar where she was due to meet a friend. There were vigils held in the local area and across Britain to remember Nessa and to highlight violence against women.