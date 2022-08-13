Police investigate fatal hit and run in central Fort Worth Friday night

Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Friday night.

Police were called to the scene, near the intersection of Vaughn Boulevard and Avenue H, around 9:50 p.m.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man who had been hit by a vehicle.

Their initial investigation found that the victim had been lawfully crossing the intersection when a car, traveling northbound, failed to yield to the pedestrian and killed him.

“The suspect driver of vehicle involved fled the scene and has not been located,” police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.