Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash on Idaho; no charges expected

LAS CRUCES - One man is dead after police said a car struck him near the 500 block of East Idaho Avenue.

A spokesperson said in a news release that the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3. Las Cruces Police Department officers identified Jerry Thacker, 55, as the man killed.

Police said Thacker was crossing Idaho at a location without a crosswalk. They said a vehicle driving "within a safe range of speed" then struck Thacker.

"Medical aid was rendered by first responders, and Mr. Thacker was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," police said.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle that hit Thacker was cooperative with the investigators. They said no charges were expected against the driver.

"The crash remains under investigation and review at this time," police said.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces police investigate fatal pedestrian crash on Idaho