Police investigate fatal shooting

Dec. 11—HIGH POINT — A man was shot and killed at a residence in east High Point Sunday morning.

The shooting at a house in the 1300 block of Cook Street, which is just north of East Lexington Avenue, was reported about 9 a.m., the High Point Police Department said. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information about the shooting was released.

Police said it is considered an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at large.

No arrests had been made as of Monday.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

