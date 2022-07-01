Police investigate fatal shooting of 50-year-old man at Cosumnes Drive park in north Stockton

Police are investigating a the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man in the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive in Spanos Park West neighborhood in north Stockton.

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot Friday morning at a park on Cosumnes Drive in the Spanos Park West neighborhood in north Stockton, according to a statement by the Stockton Police Department on Facebook.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting at the park, which is encircled by Cosumnes Drive and does not have a formal name, at 10:07 a.m., police said.

At 12:45 p.m. several officers and a detective could be seen standing near what appeared to be a body, partially shielded by partitions, on the north side of the park.

Crime scene tape encircled about half the park, which spans roughly the area of a neighborhood block. Officers placed several evidence markers in the street and on the grass on the park's eastern side.

Police have no information about suspects or motives, the statement said.

"I'm shocked (in) this part of Stockton we're getting this kind of activity," Saul Bedolla, who lives near the park with his family of four, said.

Bedolla often rode his bike around the park and could not recall similar incidents happening there before, he said.

Bedolla said he was also surprised by the death of 18-year-old Isaias Lopez nearby in February.

On Feb. 11 Lopez was found fatally shot a few blocks east of the Cosumnes Drive park, at Michael Faklis Park.

