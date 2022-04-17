Police investigate fatal shooting of Cahokia Heights man at his residence

A 27-year-old Cahokia Heights man was shot and killed at his residence early Sunday morning, police said.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Louis Holloman, 27, of Westwood Avenue.

Holloman was pronounced dead at the scene at 3 a.m. Sunday.

Cahokia Heights police were dispatched at 1:59 a.m. to 5 Westwood Ave. to investigate a report of a shooting, according to Francella Jackson, the city’s director of operations and public information officer.

The case is under investigation. Cahokia Heights police wouldn’t say whether they have established a motive or identified a person of interest or any suspects.