Police investigate fatal shooting of Cahokia Heights man at his residence

Carolyn P Smith
·1 min read

A 27-year-old Cahokia Heights man was shot and killed at his residence early Sunday morning, police said.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Louis Holloman, 27, of Westwood Avenue.

Holloman was pronounced dead at the scene at 3 a.m. Sunday.

Cahokia Heights police were dispatched at 1:59 a.m. to 5 Westwood Ave. to investigate a report of a shooting, according to Francella Jackson, the city’s director of operations and public information officer.

The case is under investigation. Cahokia Heights police wouldn’t say whether they have established a motive or identified a person of interest or any suspects.

Recommended Stories

  • DINE AND DASH:Three women ate at restaurant, left without paying, police said

    The Memphis Police Department is searching for three women after they dined and dashed at a restaurant.

  • Florida woman takes matters into her own hands, tracks down credit card thief

    When a Florida woman noticed fraudulent activity on her bank account, she began investigating on her own, and was able to track him to a gas station. Then she called the police.

  • How A Grandmother, Her Hairdresser And The Shampoo Boy Conspired To Kill A Navy Vet

    Ron Stovall, 30, got up at 3:00 a.m. for his shift as a delivery driver at UPS as usual on Oct. 6, 1998, and, like she always did while he was getting ready, his wife, Angeleka Stovall, made him a lunch to take with him. But, when he walked out their front door in Panama City, Florida that morning, their lives changed forever. “There was some some shots,” Angeleka told “An Unexpected Killer,” airing Fridays at 8/7c on Oxygen. “I didn’t know what was going on.” Ron, who was bleeding, ran back int

  • Gang of thieves dismantled and stole a 550-ton iron bridge in broad daylight, report

    Thieves wearing government uniforms worked from 7am using cutting torches and excavators, to take apart the iron bridge in Bihar, India.

  • Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

    Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another.

  • 43 arrested in Central Valley crackdown on violent street gangs

    California authorities Friday announced the arrest of 43 suspected gang members accused of drive-by shootings, murder, assaults and funding their illicit activities in the Central Valley through prostitution rings and the sale of guns and narcotics. A five-month investigation into violent criminal street gangs in Fresno County culminated Thursday with a "massive takedown” by 200 law enforcement personnel, helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and 25 SWAT teams, said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

  • Palo Alto Crime: Palo Alto Police Search For Armed Suspects After Brazen Driveway Robbery

    Search on for two suspects robbed a man at gunpoint in the driveway of his Palo Alto home

  • ‘I’m The Return of Christ’: Alleged Polygamist Cult Leader Hit With Charges in Georgia

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/FacebookThe leader of an alleged polygamist cult who often refers to himself as “3God” and “Nature Boy” is facing several charges this week, including false imprisonment and rape.Eligio Bishop, the 40-year-old leader of the group Carbon Nation, was arrested this week on five charges on April 14—including rape, false imprisonment, and sending sexually explicit electronic transmissions without consent, the Dekalb County Police Department said. T

  • Santa Monica police nab suspects in catalytic converter theft

    Santa Monica police nabbed a group of people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter in the middle of the night, and it was all thanks to someone who woke up to the sounds of power tools.

  • ‘I had a few drinks but I’m not f***** up’: MPD arrests man for DUI, records show

    “I had a few drinks, but I’m not f***** up," Nettles openly stated to police during the incident.

  • California police department investigates officers blaring Disney music

    Santa Ana residents were woken as police played loud music to prevent themselves from being recorded A Santa Ana police vehicle. The department said it understood the concerns about the incident. Photograph: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock A California police department has launched an investigation into its own officers who were filmed blaring copyrighted Disney music in attempts to prevent residents from recording them. The incident in question occurred during a vehicle search on

  • Home Depot theft ring case nets guilty plea, more Ventura County news

    Guilty plea in organized theft ring case involving Simi Valley Home Depot store, crash with motorcycle slows Highway 101 in Oxnard, more news.

  • Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range

    A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week. Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday. When Grantville officers arrived at the scene of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on the night of April 8, they discovered the bodies of the gun range's owner, along with his wife and grandson.

  • Accident or murder? Wife of Pittsburgh dentist dies from fatal gunshot

    When Lawrence and Bianca Rudolph traveled to Zambia on a big game hunt in 2016, no one would have imagined Bianca would never make it home — and that the journey would end years later with allegations of cover-ups, infidelity, fraud and murder.

  • Mother found dead after toddler abducted by father in Monroe, police say

    Nala Norwood, 1, was abducted by 31-year-old Gregory Deonte Norwood in Monroe, Georgia, according to police.

  • Roscoe woman convicted of sexually assaulting boys won't be released early from prison

    Gina Colwell is serving 7 1/2 years behind bars for predatory criminal sexual assault. Her petition for executive clemency was rejected this week.

  • Aryan Brotherhood member sentenced to decades for gunning down Tri-Cities man

    “ ... having full justice for Daniel and his family was very important.”

  • Two arrests are made in the shooting death of Cameron Ray, one day after Kelvin Joseph

    Cowboys defensive back Kelvin Joseph apparently told police exactly what they needed to hear. A day after Joseph met with authorities investigating the drive-by shooting death of Cameron Ray, two people were arrested in connection with the crime. Per the Dallas Police Department (via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News), police have apprehended Aries [more]

  • 'Thank You for Not Killing Us.'

    BORODIANKA, Ukraine — The first sign of trouble was when a squad of Chechen soldiers burst through the gate. They jumped from their Jeeps, combat boots hitting the pavement hard, and ordered the 500 patients and staff of Borodianka’s special-needs home into the courtyard, at gunpoint. “We thought we were going to be executed,” Maryna Hanitska, the home’s director, said in an interview this week, days after Russian forces withdrew from Borodianka. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New Y

  • Vietnamese man sold his daughter, 13, to Chinese traffickers for $4,300 to pay for medical treatment

    A Vietnamese father from the province of Nghệ An was sentenced to 14 years in prison for selling his daughter to human traffickers. Lo Pho Pheng, 47, sold his 13-year-old biological daughter to a man in China for over 150 million Vietnamese dong (approximately $6,550) when he lacked the money to pay for medical treatment for a heart condition. Pheng met with Lo Thi Cam, 35, in 2018 to propose selling his daughter, who referred him to Moon Thi Xum, 46.