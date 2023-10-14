Police investigate fatal shooting of child Saturday afternoon in 400 block of N.E. Grattan

A child was fatally shot Saturday in northeast Topeka's Oakland community.

The victim's age, gender and name have not yet been released but will be made public once next-of-kin have been notified, said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for the Topeka Police Department.

No arrests had been announced.

"All individuals involved have been identified and the investigation is ongoing," she said.

Nichols wasn't saying whether the death was thought to be a homicide.

Police were called early Saturday afternoon to the 400 block of N.E. Grattan Avenue. The victim was taken from that location to a Topeka hospital, and later died there, Nichols said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The fatal shooting was Topeka's fourth since Tuesday victimizing someone 18 or younger, with the other three all having been declared homicides.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Police investigate fatal shooting of child in Oakland community