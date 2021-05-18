Police investigate fatal shooting at Clearwater bar

Tony Marrero, Tampa Bay Times

CLEARWATER — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Clearwater bar late Monday.

The shooter approached 23-year-old Da’Jon Dre’Shaud Tennell in the parking lot of the Idle Spur Saloon at 1351 Cleveland St. just before midnight and fired multiple times, according to Clearwater police. Tennell died from gunshot wounds soon after.

Investigators believe Tennell was targeted, police said. Detectives asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

