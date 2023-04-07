Police investigate fatal shooting in Concord

Officers with the Concord Police Department are investigating the death of a man who was shot after an attempted armed robbery on Thursday.

According to a release from the department, around 9:45 p.m., officers went to a call at a home on Cabarrus Avenue West, reporting one person shot and a robbery.

Responding officers found 17-year-old Xavier Nehemiah Zion Charlton from Salisbury with a gunshot wound near the back of the house. Officers attempted to give Charlton first aid until Cabarrus County EMS arrived, but Charlton died from his injuries at the scene.

ALSO READ: CMPD: Arrest made after passenger shot, killed in car on Billy Graham Parkway

A neighbor named Nicholas Asbury, 24, told police that two men confronted him carrying handguns. Asbury told police that he fired his gun many times, hitting both men.

Investigators learned that Kareem Mayo, a 22-year-old from Salisbury, was with Charlton during the incident and had a gunshot wound in his hand.

The police charged Nicholas Asbury with felony possession of marijuana. Mayo is facing multiple charges, including attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and shooting into an occupied property.

The investigation is still ongoing, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police: 1 seriously hurt in shooting in Hickory)



