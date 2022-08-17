Police investigate fatal shooting in Durham neighborhood near South Roxboro Street

Two people were shot, one fatally, in a Durham neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street and East Cornwallis Road, according to a tweet by the Durham Police Department.

ABC11 reports that the shooting happened around 2 p.m. The station said a man was killed and a woman was taken to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

South Roxboro Street is currently closed between Charles Street and East Cornwallis Road, police say.

A press conference on the shooting is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, according to the police department’s Watch Commander.