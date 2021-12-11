Police investigate fatal shooting early Saturday outside Fayetteville sports bar

Police lights.

A man was shot and killed outside an Andrews Road bar around closing time Saturday morning, police said.

Mark Daniel Millwood, 49, of the 5000 block of Gist Place, was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Izzy’s Sports Bar, 150 Andrews Road, shortly after 2 a.m., according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This does not appear to be a random incident,” police said.

Millwood’s death is the city’s 42nd homicide investigation of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Olsen at 910-709-1958 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app available on your mobile device's app store.

