Police investigate fatal shooting of juvenile in East Anchorage; suspect in custody

Dec. 1—Anchorage police say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a juvenile Tuesday evening in East Anchorage.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting at 6:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of Muldoon Road, police said. Anchorage Fire Department medics and officers arrived to find a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody and questioned by detectives, police said. They described the shooting as an isolated incident, though it remained under investigation.

No additional information was available from police Wednesday.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the day the shooting occurred. It was Tuesday, not Thursday.