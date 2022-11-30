Police investigate fatal shooting of juvenile in East Anchorage; suspect in custody

Nov. 30—Anchorage police say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a juvenile Thursday evening in East Anchorage.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting at 6:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of Muldoon Road, police said. Anchorage Fire Department medics and officers arrived to find a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody and questioned by detectives, police said. They described the shooting as an isolated incident, though it remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.