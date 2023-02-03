Police investigate fatal shooting in Lebanon

Feb. 2—Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man Wednesday outside of a Lebanon store.

Benjamin Au, 48, of Munster, was found in a truck he'd driven to the parking lot of Kork & Keg Liquors on W. Ind. 32 at about 4 p.m., police said.

An employee of Pomp's Tire Service called 911 to say he heard a gunshot. Police did not immediately know what the situation was in Au's truck, or how many people were in danger. They at first surrounded it with guns drawn, but found Au alone and slumped over the wheel, Lebanon Police Lt. Ryan Williamson said.

Au did not have obvious ties to Lebanon. A family member who was with him just before his passing said Au was in mental distress and they met here to talk, Williamson said. They spoke for a few minutes, "then he just left and that family member tried to follow him, and for whatever reason, he pulled into that parking lot," Williamson said.

Police are investigating the injury as a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound, Williamson said.

"He (Au) was transported to Witham Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries," Boone County Coroner Justin Sparks said. An autopsy was performed on Au Thursday, but the investigation will not be complete until toxicology reports are complete.

"His injury is consistent with a gunshot wound," Sparks said. "We are not investigating it as a criminal act. We do not suspect foul play."