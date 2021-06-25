Police investigate fatal shooting of man outside a Kansas City home

Police were investigating a homicide after a man was fatally wounded in a shooting outside a home in Kansas City, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to the shooting about 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 40th Street and found the unresponsive victim on the ground in front of the home, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for Kansas City police.

People at the scene and officers provided aid to the victim until emergency medical workers arrived. An ambulance took the man to a hospital, Becchina said. Detectives later were notified that the victim died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that an unknown person or persons shot the victim while he was outside in front of the home, Becchina said.

The homicide marks the 72nd this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 94 killings by this time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history with 182 homicides.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Kansas City police detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

