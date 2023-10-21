Police investigate fatal shooting of man inside West End apartment

A man was killed Friday night in a shooting in a West End apartment.

Cincinnati police were dispatched just before 9 p.m. to the 700 block of David Street after a 911 caller reported a person had been shot, officials said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find a 39-year-old man, whose identity hadn't been released, inside the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

Cincinnati Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

An investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit is ongoing. Anyone with information should call 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man killed in West End shooting, police say