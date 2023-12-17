Police investigate fatal shooting of man Sunday morning in Franklin County

Law enforcement in Franklin County are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Sunday morning in Frankfort.

Police officers were called to the 100 block of Myrtle Avenue at 10:22 a.m. Sunday in response to a shooting, authorities said.

Once they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local medical facility, where he died.

In a post made to social media, police did not disclose any suspect information, what led to the shooting, or the identity of the victim.

“The Frankfort Police Department will not release any more information at this time as the investigation is still ongoing,” the post read.