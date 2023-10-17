Police investigate fatal shooting of man in southwest Dallas

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in southwest Dallas early Sunday, police announced in a news release.

At about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, Dallas police responded to a call for service in the 3500 block of West Wheatland Road. A preliminary investigation determined the victim, Shatodrick Stewart, 27, had been shot in the 4000 block of West Camp Wisdom Road, in southwest Dallas near Interstate 20.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the release.

Police have not announced an arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero at 214-671-3645 or joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.