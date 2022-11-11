Police investigate fatal shooting in Midtown Anchorage

Nov. 11—Anchorage police said they were investigating the fatal shooting early Friday of a man found dead outside in a mobile home park.

Police responded just before 1 a.m. to a residence on the 900 block of Chugach Way, near 36th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard, regarding a shooting, they said. Arriving officers found the man dead on the ground.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning, and police said they had no suspect description to release.

The east entrance of the mobile home park will be closed, as well as all of Indiana Street, as the APD crime scene team processes the area, police said.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the incident, including surveillance footage, to contact Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-786-8900 (press "0″). Those who want to remain anonymous can leave a tip online at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.