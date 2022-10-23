Police investigate fatal shooting near bus stop in Phoenix

Phoenix police.

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot Friday evening near a bus stop in Phoenix, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at about 6:36 p.m., where they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police said they were working to notify the victim's next of kin before releasing his identity.

Police said detectives were investigating what led up to the shooting and working to identify potential suspects. The Phoenix Police Department asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the department at 602-262-6151, Silent Witness (480-WITNESS) or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

