Police investigate fatal shooting near Interstate 95, Gatlin Boulevard

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police said they are investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday officers went to Southwest Aledo Lane and Brigantine Place for a reported shooting, and found the man, a Port St. Lucie resident, dead in a 2022 red BMW 330i, police officials said.

“Video surveillance shows the victim and a ... female passenger in his vehicle meeting up with two other individuals in a separate vehicle we believe to be a red Jeep Cherokee,” Acting Police Chief Richard Del Toro said. “Suspect exited the red Jeep Cherokee, got into the back of the victim's vehicle. After a short drive through the parking lot, we believe he discharged a firearm at which time the victim was shot in the back of the head.”

The shooting scene is just east of Interstate 95 off Southwest Gatlin Boulevard.

Del Toro said the accused shooter fled on foot, and investigators have surveillance video of that.

“The ... red Jeep Cherokee, was also picked up on surveillance video,” Del Toro said.

Police didn’t identity the deceased 20-year-old man, citing Marsy’s law.

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created to offer crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers.

Some law enforcement officials have interpreted the statute as applying to any victim, as well as to law enforcement officers being entitled to privacy and having their identity protected.

“We believe the suspect and victim knew each other,” Del Toro said. “Don't know what the motive was behind the meeting to begin with, but we're going to follow up on that and get some answers for the family.”

Del Toro said investigators were interviewing witnesses and the passenger in the BMW, an 18-year-old woman who wasn’t hurt.

What, if any, relationship between the 18-year-old woman and the 20-year-old man who was fatally shot wasn’t immediately clear.

Those with information are asked to call police at 772-871-5001.

