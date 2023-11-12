Police investigate fatal shooting near Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a neighborhood near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 2:11 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of West 22nd Street and North Auburn Street, according to the Speedway Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said there is no immediate danger to the area.

