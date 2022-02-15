Police investigate fatal shooting in North Avondale
A man died after suffering from a gunshot wound in North Avondale, police said.
Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a crashed car on South Dickson Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
It is unclear if the victim died at the scene or the hospital.
Police have not identified the victim. They do not have a suspect at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police investigate fatal shooting in North Avondale