Police investigate fatal shooting in North Tampa

Police launched a homicide investigation Sunday after a man was found shot in North Tampa.

Officers dispatched to a shooting call in the area of East Linebaugh Avenue and North 11th Street at 11:34 a.m. found a man with several gunshot wounds lying in the road, according to the Tampa Police Department. The officers delivered first aid to the man until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived to take him to a local hospital, where he died from his wounds, police said.

Police did not release the man’s name. The department typically does not release the names of crime victims due to Marsy’s Law.

Detectives were working to develop leads in the case and asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the department at 813-231-6130 or send a text to TIP411. To remain anonymous, submit a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-873-8477.