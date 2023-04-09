Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man Saturday night outside of his Nashville apartment complex.

Metro Nashville homicide detectives say Juan Marquez was lying outside the door of his unit at the Sudekum Apartments with multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators are still looking into a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police investigate fatal shooting outside Nashville apartment complex