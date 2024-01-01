Police investigate fatal shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County said they were investigating after a fatal shooting just hours before the new year.
Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. on December 31, in the 1400 block of Dunbar Oaks Dr.
At the scene, officers said they found a man suffering apparent gunshot wounds.
They took the man to hospital where he later died.
Detectives said they were working to establish suspects and a motive in this case. Police asked anyone with information regarding this case to submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.
