Police investigate fatal shooting in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County said they were investigating after a fatal shooting just hours before the new year.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. on December 31, in the 1400 block of Dunbar Oaks Dr.

At the scene, officers said they found a man suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

They took the man to hospital where he later died.

Detectives said they were working to establish suspects and a motive in this case. Police asked anyone with information regarding this case to submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.

