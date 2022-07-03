Police investigate fatal shooting reported early Sunday in Kansas City

A woman was fatally shot early Sunday in Kansas City, according to a police spokesman.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at midnight Sunday in the 10300 block of Spring Valley Road, where they found the woman shot and unresponsive inside a vehicle, Kansas City Police Department spokesman Jacob Becchina said. She was dead at the scene.

Investigators are processing evidence from the scene and looking for witnesses.

This is the 75th homicide in Kansas City in 2022, and the 119th homicide in the Kansas City metro area this year, according to data tracked by The Star.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.