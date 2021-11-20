Police investigate fatal shooting in Rockford

Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
ROCKFORD — A 28-year-old man was shot to death Friday night on the city’s east side, police said.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Bancroft Court, where the they discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police have not indicated whether any suspects are in custody.

