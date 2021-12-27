Police investigate fatal shooting at Selden Park

Dec. 27—Glynn County police are investigating a shooting death that took place Sunday night at Selden Park, located on U.S. Highway 341 near Brunswick, according to county and city police.

The shooting victim was a 17-year-old male, said Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu. Glynn County Police had not released the victim's name Monday afternoon, citing the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

Initial Brunswick police reports indicate officers responded to reports of gunfire at the park. City police report "several people being shot and a large crowd being present." Brunswick police said a victim of the shooting later died at Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital.

The investigation is being handled by county police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333, or the county police investigation division at 912-554-7817.

County police received a call at about 12:43 a.m. Monday that the "murder suspect" in the fatal shooting was outside a home in the 3600 block of Burroughs Avenue, according to a police report. The caller was a relative who told police the man "was packing his belongings into a (vehicle) and planning to leave," according to the report.

Police then staked out the home, located several blocks from Selden Park. Officers briefly detained a woman who stepped outside of the house, the report stated.

However, the shooting suspect was not located and no arrests were made, according to the report.